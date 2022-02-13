Delimitation will isolate radicals, separatists in south Kashmir: BJP

Countering the allegations of Kashmir-centric political parties against the draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission, chief spokesman of BJP, Sunil Sethi, on Sunday said that the delimitation has rectified historical blunders and set right the true democracy by adding 6 assembly seats in the Jammu division and one to Kashmir.

Sethi was talking to mediapersons along with party spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan and media secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra.

Sethi said that the Delimitation Commission’s report will empower Jammu to compete and march ahead with Kashmir, leading to peace progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir as the criterion applied by the Commission has distributed seats proportionate to population subject to the application of norms of law like geographic terrain connectivity communication etc.

He expressed gratitude to the Delimitation Commission for huge and pro-people exercise and decisions taken, which has come out in the shape of the draft report.

He said that the reshaped parliamentary constituency, Poonch-Rajouri-Anantnag will stabilize nationalistic voices in the area. Radicals, separatists of south Kashmir will be democratically countered and balanced by nationalistic forces from Rajouri and Poonch. This constituency is justified as all parliamentary constituencies are now spread equally to 18 assembly constituencies or so. It will also lead to more compatibility and understanding between the two provinces and new political vistas to the people of Poonch and Rajouri leading to their empowerment.

The new constituencies carved out will bring development to the doorsteps of the ignored and politically marginalized sections. Remote areas like Paddar will see real development for the first time with their own constituency, he said.

Sethi said that while carving out constituencies and reserving them, uniform principles have been followed but even then there are some areas where aspirations of people are not met.

Sethi shared that the party has received a number of representations of resentment in some areas and BJP’s two Associate Members in the Delimitation Commission will bring the same to the notice of the Commission to brief about problems and difficulties in some areas, which need to be relooked and reworked.