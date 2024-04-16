BRS leader KTR invokes delimitation issue to seek votes

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, on Tuesday, raised the issue of delimitation warning that only his party would fight for Telangana if Lok Sabha seats were reduced in the state.

Addressing a public rally in the Adilabad Parliamentary constituency, he said seats of the southern states of Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have been relatively successful in controlling population by adopting family planning, would be reduced while that of the states like Uttar Pradesh and MP, which failed to do so, would increase.

He said if the parliamentary seats are reduced, only the BRS would be able to fight for Telangana. Explaining why people should vote for the BRS in the upcoming elections, he warned if the BJP comes to power at the Centre once again, it would change the Constitution.

Rao said a big change would take place in Telangana politics after the Parliamentary elections. “Revanth Reddy will join the BJP with 25-30 MLAs after the Parliamentary elections,” he contended, asking Congress leaders to make sure about the political leanings of Reddy.

The BRS leader slammed the chief minister for addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “big brother” at the first official programme they attended together.

Meanwhile, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao gave a call to the people to give a shock to the Congress. He referred to the Congress dispensation in Telangana as a “Lilliput” government.

Addressing a rally at Narayanpet, he predicted that the Congress won’t get more than two seats in the upcoming elections as Telangana was revolting against the ruling party.

According to him, a vote for the BJP was like throwing your vote in the Manjeera river. He lashed out at the Congress Government saying the dwarf-like government failed to offer flowers at the tallest Ambedhkar statue on the birth anniversary of the Father of Constitution of India.