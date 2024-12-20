Delhi Youth Cong stages protest over FIR against Rahul , Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

The Delhi Youth Congress staged a protest here on Friday over the FIR registered by the Delhi Police against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar passed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while replying to the debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament.

Members of the youth wing of the Congress party shouted slogans while holding aloft placards against Amit Shah in front of its office.

Advertisement

“Rahul Gandhi won’t be silenced. FIR should be registered against Amit Shah, not Rahul Gandhi,” read one of the placards.

Advertisement

The protestors also burnt an effigy of the Union home minister during the protest demonstration.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Gandhi on Thursday based on a complaint from some BJP members who accused him of pushing their MPs resulting in injuries to two of them.

Addressing the protest rally, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said, “We oppose the dictatorship of the BJP-led Central government. The BJP is filing baseless FIRs against Rahul Gandhi as the truth of the party has come to the fore. Since they do not want to discuss the Adani issue, they resorted to insulting Ambedkar.”

Accusing the ruling dispensation of trying to divert from the issue of billionaire businessman Gautam Adani and Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar, he said, “Modi government is afraid, so it is lying. The Constitution is the gift of Ambedkar ji, India will not tolerate his insult. Amit Shah will have to resign from the post of Home Minister.”

Notably, replying in a debate in the Upper House marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Shah in an attack on the Congress on Tuesday said, “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar’. If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven.”

Lakra also claimed that the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib has been taken to “prevent arrest” by police in Guwahati.

Slamming the BJP government in Assam, he said their members will not be afraid and continue to raise their voice.