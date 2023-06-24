Delhi: Welfare schemes for domestic workers in the offing

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has said the city government will soon come up with welfare schemes for the benefit of domestic workers. This was stated by him while addressing a workshop here.

The International Labour Organization had organised the workshop to discuss the issue of bringing the rights of domestic workers under the legal ambit in the national capital of Delhi.

The Delhi Labour Minister was present as the chief guest and expressed his views on the oppression often suffered by domestic workers. Anand said under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, continuous work is being done for the welfare of labourers in Delhi.

The Kejriwal government has formulated and implemented 17 welfare schemes covering education, health, safety and pension for construction workers in the National Capital. The Delhi government will soon come up with similar welfare schemes for domestic workers.

He said that around five lakh domestic workers are working in Delhi, a major part of the capital’s total workforce. Anand remarked that such a workshop is very important for domestic workers and those who work in their interests and on their behalf, because through this, “We are able to acknowledge the contribution of domestic workers in our society, and honour them.”

The Delhi Labour Minister added that it is a matter of regret that even after their significant contribution, domestic workers are compelled to lead a very poor life. They often have to work long hours for low wages and are not given a safe working environment. But the good news is that the highest minimum wages are paid to the workers right here, in Delhi.

The Delhi government clearly recognises issues related to domestic workers and will take all their demands into full consideration, Anand assured. The Delhi government will work with international organisations, civil society and domestic help unions for the betterment of the lives of domestic workers.