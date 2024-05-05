Delhi Tamil Confluence programme organised at Talkatora Stadium

The Delhi Tamil Confluence programme was organised on Sunday at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital by the Tamil Nadu Prakosth (wing) of the Delhi BJP.

The event, chaired by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, was addressed by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai as the Chief Guest.

Besides, the Delhi BJP’s organizational secretary Pawan Rana and New Delhi parliamentary constituency candidate Bansuri Swaraj, BJP leaders Satish Garg, Pankaj Jain, Ashok Thakur, Vinod Bachheti, Sona Kumari, and Sarika Jain were present.

Advertisement

On this occasion, Sachdeva said: “A year ago, the Tamil Confluence was organized in Kashi, and thereafter, the idea of organising a Tamil Confluence in Delhi was conceived, and today we are successfully organising it.”

“Among us is K Annamalai, who has worked to advance the BJP’s work in Tamil Nadu. He said that our ways of eating, drinking, and living may be different, but there is a voice from the heart, “Victory to Mother India,” Sachdeva said.

Annamalai said: “Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has respected the Tamil community everywhere.”

The Tamil Nadu BJP president further said after May 13, all colleagues from Tamil Nadu are preparing to come to Delhi so that they can ensure the BJP’s victory on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the elections on the 25th May in the national capital.