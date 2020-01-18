Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme will get a new turn this year as he will interact with the specially-abled children in this edition to be held on January 20.

For this year’s programme, 250 more students have registered with students from other countries connecting as well.

Through the programme, the students will get the opportunity to interact with PM Modi and share thoughts with him.

The information about the upcoming programme was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ through a video message.

He also told that the programme will be organised at Talkatora Stadium and special arrangements will be made for specially-abled children and appealed to the students and parents to come to the venue in large numbers.

Minister told that the specially-abled children shown keen interest in the programme as they will get the opportunity to interact directly with the Prime Minister.

In regards with the programme, the State Minister for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre met the students of Odisha, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, and discussed various aspects of school life with the students as well as the teachers.

He told the students to not to come under any pressure and watch the programme on January 20 as PM Modi will be talking about exams.