Delhi Speaker urges swift adoption of APMS for CAG report monitoring

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, emphasizing the urgent need to adopt the web-based Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) for tracking pending Action Taken Notes (ATNs) related to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Gupta stressed the importance of ensuring that administrative departments in the national capital promptly submit their ATNs. He also shared a list of pending ATNs provided by the Auditor General (Delhi) for reference.

In his communication to the Chief Secretary on Monday, Gupta noted that on March 21, Accountant General (Audit) Roli Shukla Magle had apprised him of the status of pending CAG reports and ATNs.

He urged that the action taken in this regard be submitted by April 7, enabling the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to review the matter and take necessary steps.

Expressing concern over the delay, the Speaker pointed out that neither the PAC nor the Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) had examined any CAG report paragraphs or submitted reports to the Assembly.

He was particularly surprised that administrative departments had failed to submit ATNs for CAG-reported issues, despite the requirement to do so within three months of a report being laid in the House, regardless of whether PAC or COGU took it up for examination.

During a House statement on March 21, Gupta revealed that the AG, Delhi had provided details about various pending CAG report paragraphs concerning the Delhi government.

He underscored the seriousness of the matter, highlighting that for the past ten years, neither PAC nor COGU had submitted any reports, and administrative departments had also failed to fulfill their ATN submission obligations.

Gupta emphasized that CAG officials conduct rigorous audits, and only significant irregularities make it into the final report. The failure of departments to submit ATNs, he warned, undermines the audit process, rendering it ineffective.

The Speaker also mentioned that the Government of India’s Expenditure Department has established a monitoring cell to ensure compliance.

A web-based system, APMS, developed by NIC, was introduced for tracking pending ATNs. In January 2025, the AG, Delhi had requested the Delhi Finance Department to adopt the APMS for improved monitoring.

Gupta asserted that implementing APMS would reduce paperwork and enable real-time monitoring of ATN submissions. He directed the Finance Department to submit a status report by the first week of April 2025.

