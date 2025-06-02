Report card of 100 days of current assembly to be released on June 6: Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Monday that the report card of the first 100 days of the assembly will be released on June 6.

During an interaction with the media, Gupta said, “Delhi’s 8th Vidhan Sabha is about to complete its first 100 days. We’ve worked with a clear vision in this period – focusing on both development and heritage. We have connected the assembly with our culture, our heritage, and our roots.”

To commemorate the current assembly’s achievements in its first 100 days, he said a report card is being prepared to document the milestones, decisions, and the reforms undertaken during the priod. The document will serve both as a historical record and a reaffirmation of the assembly’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and reform-oriented governance.

Gupta mentioned that the assembly has already conducted two full sessions – an unprecedented move compared to the earlier practice of holding just one session per year. In total, the House convened for 12 sittings and conducted business for 46 hours and 16 minutes, the longest legislative activity witnessed in the last 25 years.

On several occasions, proceedings extended beyond regular hours, continuing until 7:00 pm, which is a first of its kind in the history of the 35 years of the assembly.

Gupta further mentioned that in a major step toward financial transparency, six long-pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were tabled in the House during this period. To strengthen audit follow-up mechanisms, the assembly is developing a dedicated Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) mobile application which will enable real-time tracking of audit recommendations, improve compliance, and enhance financial oversight.

On the heritage initiative, the Speaker mentioned the initiative taken to transform the historic Delhi Assembly complex into a vibrant cultural and heritage site. This building, which once housed India’s first Parliament, holds immense historical and symbolic value and the vision of the government is to restore the structure using traditional techniques, establishing a Legislative Museum, and hosting interactive exhibitions that narrate the democratic journey of Delhi and India.

Additional features such as guided tours, information signage, and multimedia presentations will be developed to enhance the visitor experience, he added.