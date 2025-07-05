Swami Vivekanandas’ ideals continue to inspire national consciousness: Speaker Vijender Gupta

Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda at a commemorative event on Saturday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta asserted that his ideals continue to inspire national consciousness.

Gupta added that he was not merely a spiritual icon, but a pioneer of India’s cultural renaissance who inspired generations of youth towards self-reliance, confidence, and dedicated service to the nation.

“At a time when we are focused on building an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, empowering our youth, and asserting India’s role on the global stage, Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts guide us back to the core values of inner strength, patriotism, and universal humanism,” he said.

Gupta further mentioned that Swami Vivekananda’s teachings are not just a legacy of the past, but a guiding force for the present and the future.

In today’s times, when the youth face numerous social, moral, and ideological challenges, Vivekananda’s thoughts not only instill inner strength and self-confidence, but also inspire them to embrace values such as patriotism, service, and leadership in their lives, he added.

“In his vision, the youth should not only be physically strong but also morally resolute and intellectually awakened to a need deeply relevant to today’s society,” Gupta stated.

Moreover, the Speaker urged the youth to embrace the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in their lives and actively contribute towards building an inclusive, empowered, and self-reliant India.