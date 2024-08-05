Delhi Speaker Goel dedicates new school block and hall in NE Delhi govt school to students

In its continued efforts to enhance the educational infrastructure across the state government-run schools in Delhi, the Kejriwal Government has constructed a new four-story school block and a hall at Sant Eknath Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Dilshad Garden.

At the inauguration of the new school block here on Monday, in presence of Education Minister Atishi, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel officially dedicated the new facilities to the local student community.

This significant addition is expected to expand educational opportunities for children residing in the densely populated areas of Dilshad Colony, Dilshad Garden, Kalander Colony, Kusht Colony, and Tahirpur.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Atishi said, “I have studied in a prestigious private school in Delhi but even there I did not have facilities like this.”

She further said that not only is the new school building and MP hall magnificent, but the material being used for the education of the children here is of international level.

She said in that in 2015, when AAP came to power in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister, the condition of state government schools was not hidden from anyone, and she claimed that back then when one entered the government schools, there were no tables for the children to sit in the classroom, there was no drinking water etc., while teachers were put on duty for everything except teaching the children.

Atishi said back then people used to send their children to government schools with a heavy heart and if they had even a little money, they used to think of taking their children out of the government school and getting them admitted in a private school.

She added that people in Delhi used to send their children to private schools by bringing down on their expenses because they felt that if they were sent to government schools, they would have no future, Atishi claimed.

She further stated that this is still the truth across the country, and only 50 per cent of the children who take admission in government schools complete their 12th standard.

The minister said, “I remember when we sent teachers and principals of government schools abroad for training for the first time, no one believed us because till then ministers and senior officers used to go abroad but no one had sent teachers of government schools abroad for training.”

If there is any first government in the country, which sent its teachers, principals for training in big institutions of the world, then it is Arvind Kejriwal’s government of Delhi, the minister said, adding the Delhi government increased the budget of teachers training from Rs 10 crore to more than Rs 100 crore.

The education minister said new school blocks and the halls are being inaugurated, which is an important step towards giving a good future to our children.

On the occasion, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said the awakening of education in Delhi by Chief Minister Kejriwal and the man behind the education revolution Manish Sisodia have brought recognition to the education of Delhi all over the world.

He said the number of students in the existing school was very high due to which the student-classroom ratio had reached 1:60, but after the new school block, this ratio has decreased to 1:45. Now the children will be able to study here without any problem and move forward in the future, Goel added.