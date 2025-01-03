Delhi Police deports two more Bangladeshi immigrants from South West Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday deported a Bangladeshi immigrant couple from South West Delhi. With this the number of immigrants apprehended in the last three days by the cops reached 32.

A two-month long drive has been carried out by the police against illegal immigrants in compliance with LG’s directive to take action against the foreign nationals illegally staying in the national

capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary said on January 2, two illegal migrants were detained from Shamsham Ghat road, Green Park, South West Delhi during patrolling. On verification of their documents, it came to light that they have been residing at different places in Delhi-NCR since 2012 and at present they were residing in Old Seelampur, Gandhi Nagar, Choudhary said.

Following a thorough verification and interrogation, the necessary legal formalities were completed resulting in their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), he added.

Earlier on Thursday, a racket involved in facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh was unearthed and four people were apprehended in this regard from Fatehpur Beri area of South Delhi.

According to the cops, the arrested include a Bangladeshi couple identified as Bilal Hosen and Tanya Khan, who came to India through a donkey route in Meghalaya and two Indian nationals, Aminur Ishlam and Ashish Mehra who facilitated their migration and provided forged documents.