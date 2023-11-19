Delhi: Nod to 83 more 24 x 7 shops, commercial establishments

The Delhi Government has granted permission for 83 shops and commercial establishments, which will operate 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the proposal from Delhi’s Labour Department.

These commercial establishments include shops, commercial, restaurants, establishments, and retail trade categories. Shop owners must comply with the provisions and regulations outlined in the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954.

The government will also monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against any violations. The operation of these commercial establishments for 24 hours will not only boost the economy but also create new job opportunities for the youth.

Once approved by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), these shops will be able to operate 24 hours, the Delhi government said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the Delhi Shop and Establishment Act of 1954, 122 individuals expressed their interest in operating shops for 24 hours with the Delhi Labour Department.

The Labour Department meticulously examined these applications and documents, finding deficiencies in 29 application forms out of the 122 received. Consequently, no consideration was given to these applications.

However, all necessary documents were found correct for the 83 application forms according to the regulations of the Delhi Shop and Establishment Act of 1954, leading to the approval of these commercial establishments’ applications.

In the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the number of permissions granted for the operation of 24-hour shops and commercial establishments within Delhi.

Over the past few years, CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved the operation of 635 shops and commercial establishments for 24 hours.

Earlier, in August, the CM had granted permission to 29 shops and commercial establishments, increasing their number to 552. Now, with the permission granted to an additional 83 shops, the total has reached 635. In contrast, from 1954 to 2022, within nearly 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were permitted to operate 24 hours.

“The Kejriwal government is earnestly working towards creating a conducive environment for business activities within Delhi, aiming for its advancement. The government has taken proactive steps to encourage commercial activities and strengthen economic development. Due to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s positive approach, the number of shop owners interested in operating commercial establishments for 24 hours is steadily increasing,” the statement said.

“The Kejriwal government’s objective behind granting permission for commercial establishments to operate 24 hours is to create more employment opportunities and foster overall development in Delhi’s economy. This is anticipated to have an equally positive impact on both businesses and consumers. Additionally, allowing businesses to serve for extended hours will provide better facilities to the public, enabling them to access essential goods and services around the clock,” it said.

“Furthermore, after the intervention of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the ‘Inspector Raj’ within Delhi has been completely eradicated. Now, the application process for the operation of shops and commercial establishments has been moved online. This eliminates the need for business owners to visit government offices. The verification process is completed within four weeks of submitting the application,” said the government.

“Moreover, the decision to permit shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours in Delhi reflects the government’s vision to promote business and ease of doing business. Additionally, even if an applicant fails to obtain the expected approval, the government provides them with an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per guidelines and reapply,” the statement added.

The Delhi government has granted permission for several categories of shops to operate 24 hours. For instance, in Dwarka, Mata Sundari, Netaji Subhash Place, Karol Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Kamla Nagar, Dwarka, Select City, Greater Kailash-I, shops of the ‘shop category’ will be open.

Similarly, at Defense Colony and IGI Airport, individual restaurants will operate 24 hours. Rajouri Garden, Kakrola, Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, Roshanara Sabzi Mandi, Pitampura, Chandrawali, Okhla Industrial Area Phase,-II, Rohini Sector-III, Udyog Nagar, Dheerpur, Yamuna Bank, Palam Dabri, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Naraina, Baprola, Gazipur, Krishna Nagar, Nangli, Bamnoli, Hauz Khas, Dashrathpuri Metro Station, Pusta Kartar Nagar, Dwarka, Subhash Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Ghitorni Metro Station, IGI Airport, Matiala, Karala, Narela, Uttam Nagar, Burari, Gautam Nagar, Rohini Sector-19, and Welcome Metro Station shops of the ‘commercial category’ have been granted permission to open.

Additionally, in Yamuna Vihar, Subhash Complex GK-II, some ‘retail trade shops’ have been permitted to operate 24 hours. Shopkeepers granted permission to operate their shops for 24 hours must adhere to the provisions outlined in the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954. Strict action will be taken for any violations of these regulations.