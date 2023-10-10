Delhi/NCR pollution: SC seeks report from CAQM on preparedness during winters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit a report on steps taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi with the approaching winters.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia gave the orders after the court’s amicus curiae underlined the need for a report from CAQM in this regard.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the court as the amicus curiae in the matter, pointed to the situation likely to arise in view of the festival season, including Diwali and stubble burning after rice harvesting in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

She said the Commission for Air Quality Management is dealing with these issues and suggested that it can give a report on the steps being taken to control air pollution.

The bench said the amicus curiae has flagged the “serious problem” of air pollution with the winters approaching as well as crop residue burning.

“Amicus flagged the serious problem of air pollution with winters approaching, this is aggravated by crop burning. She submits that all these issues are before CAQM. We call upon the CAQM to urgently submit a report as to the steps taken for air pollution in and around the capital,” the bench said in its order.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 31.

The top court is hearing a batch of pleas relating to environmental issues in different parts of the country.