CAQM invokes GRAP-III as Delhi air slips into ‘severe’ zone

With the city air slipping into the ‘severe’ category with an average AQI of 409, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Delhi-NCR region.

The CAQM has asked all the agencies concerned to implement all the actions under GRAP stage- III with immediate effect.

The anti-air pollution actions under GRAP- III will be implemented in addition to the measures already underway as part of the actions under stages- I and II of GRAP.

Advertisement

Since 10 am on Friday, a sharp increase was witnessed in the AQI (air quality index) level, which was 402 at 2 pm and then reached 409 at 4 pm, reeling in the ‘severe’ category.

With the coming in of GRAP-III restrictions, CAQM has asked the authorities to impose strict restrictions on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers in Delhi and districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of GRAP -‘Severe’ air quality be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force,” the Commission said.

It has also asked to further intensify the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads, ensure daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways, including hotspots.

The committee has also asked state governments in NCR and GNCTD that they may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

The CAQM order further stated that “citizens may be urged to adhere to the citizen charter and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality in the region,” further encouraging to walk or use cycles for small distances and opt for a cleaner commute.

Restrictions have also been imposed on earthwork for excavation and filling, including boring and drilling works, and all structural construction work like fabrication and welding operations.

The authorities have been asked to enforce strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for the special categories like railway projects, metro rail projects, airport work, hospitals and health care facilities, linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation projects like sewage treatment plants and water supply projects and others.

More restrictions in accordance with the GRAP stage- III will need to be implemented by the governments as per the CAQM order.