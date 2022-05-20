Delhi: Massive fire at Jhandewalan cycle market, no casualties

A massive fire broke out in the godown of a shop in Jhandewalan Cycle Market in the National Capital on Friday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out initially at around 2 pm when 10 fire tenders were sent to the spot, but as the fire spread, 17 more fire engines were pressed into action. The blaze could be brought under control at 5:30 pm, an official of the Delhi Fire Service Department said.

A short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. Local police also reached the spot to assist the firefighters. The incident drew a large crowd of the local people but they were kept at some distance with the police set up a cordon.

In his reaction to the fire incident, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet, “In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave firefighters have successfully controlled the situation.No casualties have been reported so far.”