Delhi liquor scam: Accused paid money to BJP to secure his bail, Kejriwal tells court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court by the Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday alleged that his arrest is a conspiracy to “crush” the Aam Aadmi Party.

In the argument submitted before the court during the hearing on ED’s plea seeking extention of his remand custody, Kejriwal said he was arrested based on statements from four people.

“I was arrested… but no court has proved me guilty. The CBI has filed 31,000 pages (of charge sheets) and ED filed 25,000 pages. Even if you read them together… the question remains… why have I been arrested? My name came to light only in four statements of four people. Are the four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting chief minister?” Kejriwal asked.

“ED has two motives – to create a smokescreen to crush AAP and two, to create an extortion racket. Raghav Reddy contributed Rs 55 crore to BJP. He bought his bail. Money trail is clearly established,” submitted the Delhi CM before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The central probe agency objected to Kejriwal raising the issue of electoral bonds and sought a seven-day extension of his remand custody.

In its response, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju appearing for the ED told the court that Kejriwal’s statements have been recorded, and he gave evasive replies.

“He is deliberately not cooperating with us,” said ASG Raju.

The ED told the court that during his remand custody, Kejriwal did not disclose the passwords.

“Arvind Kejriwal has not disclosed the passwords. So we do not have access to digital data. He says he will speak to his lawyers and then decide whether the passwords are to be given or not. If he does not, we will have to break open the passwords,” the ASG submitted the court. Apart from his personal involvement, the ED alleged, the money was used in the Aam Aadmi Party’s election campaign in Goa and there are many statements regarding this. The court has reserved the order on Kejriwal’s remand custody case and the same is likely to be pronounced soon.