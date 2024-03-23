Delhi liquor policy case: K Kavitha’s ED remand extended till March 26

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended BRS MLC and former Telangana chief minister’s K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till March 26 in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

Earlier today, Kavitha, who was produced before the court, told reporters that her arrest was illegal and the entire case was false and fabricated.

“This is an illegal arrest. We are going to fight it out in court. It is a political case, a fabricated case, a false case. We are fighting it out. There is nothing new, they are asking the same things again and again,” she said.

“Why are there so many arrests during election time? ECI should intervene,” she added after the court extended her custody.

Kavitha was produced before the Special Judge in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case after her ED custody ended today.

The central probe agency had sought an extension of her custody for five more days. The ED also told the court that searches are underway at her nephew’s Mekha Saran’s residence in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain Kavitha’s bail plea and asked her to move the trial court with the direction that the bail application be decided expeditiously.

The BRS MLC was arrested by the ED on March 15 after extensive searches at her Hyderabad residence. She was sent to a seven-day ED custody which ended today.