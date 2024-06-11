Delhi LG speaks to Haryana CM over water supply

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said he spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with regard to the water crisis in the city, adding that he has assured of all possible help despite his state’s own constraints due to the ongoing heat wave conditions.

The LG said Saini asserted that water was being provided to Delhi as per its allocated share.

On Monday, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj as well as officials of the Delhi Jal Board and Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) met, and provided important facts related to the water that comes to Delhi from the neighbouring state.

The LG had assured in the meeting that he would take up the matter with Haryana, and request them to give extra water on humanitarian grounds.

He had also advised the Delhi ministers to not get into pointless blame game and resolve the issue amicably with the neighbouring state.

Saxena had pointed out that even if Haryana were to give additional water above its allocated share, Delhi did not have enough WTPs and capacity to treat the water and supply to the people of Delhi.

The inspection report by UYRB and GNCTD officials claimed that Haryana had released more than 1,050 cusec water, but the water received from Munak Canal at Bawana in Delhi was with a loss of 18 per cent on June 9. These losses should be less than 5 per cent as per the accepted norms, it said.

The water loss had also been highlighted by UYRB in a meeting held on June 5 where GNCTD and the Government of Haryana both were represented.

It is said that during transit, a huge quantity of water is lost and stolen due to non-maintenance of the Munak Canal during its course in Delhi.