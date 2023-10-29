Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of 10 policemen over graft charges

Reiterating his stance of zero tolerance to corruption, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday accorded sanction for the prosecution of 10 Delhi Police officials in a case of embezzlement of government fund to the tune of Rs 2.44 crore.

Two sub inspectors, three head constables and five constables of the force posted in Outer District were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the city police for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust on October 1, 2019.

The FIR was registered against Meena Kumari, Harender, Vijender Singh, Viju P K, Anand Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya and Rohit. They have been charged with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee, among others, for their personal use, officials said.

While granting sanction for prosecution of these officials under Section 197 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, the LG noted that on careful scrutiny of the evidence available on record, a prima facie case is made out against them.

The police has also been directed to submit the case of another accused Vijay Pal (head constable), Traffic, expeditiously.

While seeking sanction for prosecution of these police officials, the home department submitted that in the disclosure statements, Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari, admitted embezzlement of government funds, and statements of witnesses, seizure memo as well as account statements of the other six accused show their involvement in siphoning off funds for their personal use.

The EOW has filed the charge-sheet in the case against four accused — Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar and Meena Kumari — and approval has been sought to charge sheet the other six in the court.

Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from service by invoking provisions of Article 311(2) (b) of Constitution.