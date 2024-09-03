Delhi LG approves extension of services of 767 contractual paramedical employees

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the extension of services of 767 contractual paramedical staff for a year in city government hospitals up to June 2025.

Saxena has approved the extension of services of 767 contractual paramedical staff for another year w.e.f. 1st July, 2024 to 30th June, 2025 in hospitals of Delhi, the LG office said on Tuesday.

These employees are engaged on a contract basis in various Hospitals, Medical Institutions and DHS (including CDMOs) in Delhi. These paramedical posts include Assistant (OT), Lab Assistant, Radiographer, Technician (OT), Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Assistant Dietician, Physiotherapist, X-Ray Technician, etc.

Advertisement

The LG has also given the nod for extending the engagement of 188 ex-servicemen deployed as Foot constables on a contractual basis in the Transport Department of Delhi up to 31st July 2025, it said.

Foot constables perform various duties like field duty in the Enforcement teams of the Transport Department for taking action against violations, issuance of challans, duties at Headquarters, duties at impounding pits, and control room of the Transport Department which functions around the clock.

Earlier, Saxena, while approving an extension of services to the Paramedical contractual employees, directed the H&FW Department to notify the vacant posts against which these contractual employees were being hired.

The recruitment process for 1,055 Paramedical posts in different categories like Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, Speech Therapists, Technical Assistants, Lab Assistants, Supervisors, and Refractionists, etc were under process of recruitment by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

Since his joining as LG of Delhi, Saxena has given special focus on pending Service Matters of Government employees and filling up all vacant posts through regular recruitments in Departments like Health, Education, Social Welfare, Women & Child Development, Revenue, Transport, Vigilance, etc of Delhi government which were lying vacant for past many years.

About 18,000 posts have been filled up with regular appointments during the last 02 years and another 20,000 are in the process of being filled.