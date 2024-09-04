AAP accuses LG, his office of comparing themselves with CM, ministers

Responding to LG secretariat’s reaction to Delhi Minister Bhardwaj’s comments on its tender to hire a social media agency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday that the high officer should understand V K Saxena is not the first LG of Delhi, but none of his predecessors tried to hire such an expensive social media agency for promotion.

Sharpening its attack on the LG Office , the AAP accused the LG and his secretariat of comparing themselves with the elected government and the chief minister of Delhi.

The AAP said the LG office has forgotten that the elected ministers of the Central government, elected chief ministers of states, etc. are the representatives of the people, not nominated by the executive.

Advertisement

The ruling party said their budgets for publicity and social media are approved by their cabinet before the elected parliament or the elected legislative assemblies of respective states. “The LG is at fault while comparing himself with the elected chief ministers and ministers of state governments,” AAP contended.

The LG, the party said, is hereby reminded about the kind of language his office uses for the elected government of the national capital, its CM and the ministers.

The AAP alleged that in successive press statements issued by LG office the choice of words are abusive, defamatory, misleading and patently false, and added claiming that who knows it better than the media and the LG himself.

The UD Minister of Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj had in the past cited various examples in which entirely false and defamatory stories have been planted in the media by none other than the principal secretary of LG and LG office, AAP alleged.

Taking a dig at the LG, AAP further said that everyone is free to take legal action against others, though in Gujarat matter, where LG was accused of manhandling a women activist, he was able to plead immunity from prosecution citing his constitutional office, AAP claimed.

AAP has said that it will take up the matter in the top court of the country and challenge his immunity from prosecution, if he continues to allegedly misuse his constitutional office for planting false and defamatory stories about the elected Ministers of Delhi.