Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, doctor on duty to 3-day police remand

A Delhi Court on Monday sent the owner and doctor on duty of the new born baby care hospital where the ghastly fire incident took place claiming lives of six infants to three days police remand.

Two accused – owner Naveen Khichi and doctor on duty at the time of the incident Akash – were produced before the court on Monday, which sent them to the Delhi Police’s custodial remand till May 30.

According to sources, the remand has been obtained to carry out a thorough investigation of the entire incident which includes verification of several aspects related to the accused and the medical centre.

So far in the ongoing investigation, it has been found that the ‘Baby Care New Born Child Hospital’ has four branches, two in Delhi including Vivek Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, and the other two branches are in Faridabad and Gurugram.

Fire incident occurred at around 11 PM on May 25, and Crime and FSL teams reached at the spot and inspected the spot, while the post mortem examination of the seven infants was conducted at GTB Hospital.

Several alleged deficiencies have surfaced on part of the medical centre operators. These include having more than licensed beds, missing fighting measures, while it has also been revealed that the registration of the facility had also expired in the month of March.

According to police, there were 12 newborns admitted in the centre when the tragedy struck, while one of them had already died before the incident.

With the help of fire brigade staff, five infants were rescued from the nursing station and seven infants were found dead in the NICU unit.

So far, based on prima facie, the probable cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit, due to which the fire allegedly spread to the oxygen cylinders.

It is also suspected that on the ground floor of the facility, the work of oxygen cylinder refilling was also being allegedly carried out.