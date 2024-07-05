Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in excise policy case

Delhi High Court has issued a notice on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in connection with the excise police case and ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its response.

The matter will be heard next on July 17, along with the Delhi Chief Minister’s plea challenging his arrest by the probe agency.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on June 26, 2024, in the case and is presently in judicial custody.

