Delhi GTB Hospital firing suspects held

In a swift action, the Delhi Police apprehended the accused persons allegedly involved in the firing incident at GTB Hospital, where a patient was killed, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, it has been revealed that the assailants had come to the hospital to attack some other person. However the victim Riyazuddin, who was in the same ward, was mistakenly fired upon by the accused persons, and was killed.

On Sunday, a case was registered by the police and a probe was initiated.

In the statement, the complainant, a relative of the deceased, stated that Riyazuddin was fired upon by an unknown person in Ward No. 24 of the GTB Hospital.

The police stepped up the investigation and CCTV footage of ground floor cameras was also obtained in which four persons were seen entering the hospital through the emergency gate.

Police have said that another person who was admitted in the same hospital and same ward, was shot by some persons on June 12.

He told the cops that he has some rivalry with Hasim Baba gang, and these persons came to kill him but instead killed the person lying on the bed opposite him.

Looking at the gravity of the incident, multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused persons, who were identified based on the CCTV footage and human inputs.

The cops also obtained their Instagram handles and their mobile numbers were also traced, following which the call details were analyzed by the police.

On the basis of CDR, a raid was conducted at Laxmi Garden of Loni area in Uttar Pradesh, and one of the suspects in the incident identified as Faiz was apprehended and interrogated.

During sustained questioning, he revealed that a person named Faheem alias Badshah Khan, is the mastermind of the incident.

Faiz and his two brothers – Faujaan and Moin Khan – used to work for Faheem, who is said to have been related to the infamous Hasim Baba gang and worked for him.

According to the cops, one more suspect in the matter, namely Farhaan was raided at Chauhan Banger, and both the suspects were subjected to sustained interrogation.

They further disclosed that Faheem used to call them at his flat at Babar Pur. On the date of the incident, all the accused persons were at the flat and Faheem allegedly instructed them to kill a person, who was admitted in Ward No. 24 in GTB Hospital.

They also disclosed that on Sunday afternoon, they were instructed to go to GTB Hospital and shoot the target.

During the raids the accused Faiz and Farhan have also been apprehended. Further investigation in the case is in progress, a senior police official said.