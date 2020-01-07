Three schools in Delhi managed to make in the list of top 10 government-run schools in the country, with one of them ranked No. 1.

The data has been released last week by an educational portal, Education World, in the ‘Indian School Ranking 2019’. Education World is a portal used by students, teachers, and parents across the country.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) in Dwarka Sector 10, has been ranked No. 1 in the list while RPVV Lajpat Nagar moved up one place to the fifth position and RPVV Rohini grabbed the seventh place.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the teachers and principals of these schools for their efforts and said that the Delhi government has made education and revamping government schools a priority as part of their governance framework.