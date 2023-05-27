Delhi govt. organizes Capacity Building Workshop for Civil Servants as part of Mission Karmayogi

The Delhi Government’s Services Department organized a workshop on Capacity Building of Civil Servants for effective public services in Vigyan Bhawan on Friday. The workshop was a part of “Mission Karmayogi – National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building.”
The Central Government programme is designed to enhance the civil services under a National Programme.
The program embodies the vision of “maximum governance, minimum government” coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its central principle is to establish a governance system that is transparent, inclusive, and responsive to citizens while minimizing bureaucratic intervention.
Sh. A. K. Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary (Services), delivered the welcome address and highlighted the objective of the workshop. He emphasized that the primary goal of organizing this workshop is to create a platform for participating officers to collectively learn, share experiences, and comprehend the essential components of a citizen-centric public delivery system that promotes a friendly environment.
During the initial half of the workshop, five sessions were conducted, focusing on the key aspects of the public delivery system. These sessions covered topics such as “Good Governance,” “Inclusivity & Outreach of Citizen-Centric Services,” “Maximum Governance Minimum Government,” “First and Last Mile Connectivity in Public Transport,” and “Training & Monitoring.” Each session aimed to provide valuable insights and knowledge to the participating officers on these crucial elements of the public delivery system.
In the latter half of the workshop, the Chief Secretary of Delhi addressed the participating officers. He emphasized that the capabilities of our civil servants are comparable to those of any civil service in the world. He acknowledged that in the past, they have delivered exceptional results even without extensive use of technology. However, he highlighted the changing times and the growing population, stressing the importance of civil servants adapting to the latest available technology. This adaptation is necessary to meet the evolving needs and challenges of governance effectively.
The Chief Secretary further enlightened the audience on how the adoption of cutting-edge technology has brought about a revolution in the public delivery system. Examples such as the railway reservation system, issuance of passports, and EPIC cards were mentioned to illustrate the positive impact of technology. However, the Chief Secretary acknowledged that there is still much work to be done by civil servants in Delhi to make it a shining example for both the country and the world. The goal is to continue striving toward excellence and creating a model that inspires other regions to follow suit.
The Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Sh. V. K. Saxena, addressed the gathering of participating officers and expressed his long-standing desire to organize a workshop of this nature ever since he assumed the office of Lt. Governor of Delhi. He emphasized the importance of such a workshop, where all officers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) could come together and engage in meaningful discussions. The Lt. Governor highlighted that the workshop serves as a platform to collectively address the challenges and find effective solutions for the successful execution of government projects and policies.
The Hon’ble Lt. Governor further shared that he has completed one year in office as Lt. Governor, and during this relatively short period, several long-pending matters have been successfully executed.