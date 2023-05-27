Delhi govt. organizes Capacity Building Workshop for Civil Servants as part of Mission Karmayogi

The Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Sh. V. K. Saxena, addressed the gathering of participating officers and expressed his long-standing desire to organize a workshop of this nature ever since he assumed the office of Lt. Governor of Delhi. He emphasized the importance of such a workshop, where all officers of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) could come together and engage in meaningful discussions. The Lt. Governor highlighted that the workshop serves as a platform to collectively address the challenges and find effective solutions for the successful execution of government projects and policies.

The Hon’ble Lt. Governor further shared that he has completed one year in office as Lt. Governor, and during this relatively short period, several long-pending matters have been successfully executed.