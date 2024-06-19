Delhi govt made no arrangement for heat-wave patients, alleges Sachdeva

Expressing concern over the heat wave in Delhi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday that with the situation worsening with each passing day, the residents are left to fend for themselves by the Delhi government.

He said the poor in the city, especially the construction labourers, street vendors, rickshaw pullers and others, have the worst of times.

Sachdeva called it shocking to note that everyday 14 to 15 heat-wave deaths are being reported from Delhi roads, but the government has made no arrangements to counsel the poor to try and stay indoors or at least, be away from direct sun rays.

He said it is time the Delhi government stood by the poor so that they don’t go out to earn a living during peak heatwave hours, that is from 11 am to 4 pm, but the government’s shelters are not providing basic necessities like water, food, fan and coolers, forcing the poor to move out, Sachdeva alleged.

The Delhi BJP chief said it is sad that the government in Delhi is not issuing any advisory for the construction labourers, street vendors or others in this regard.

Sachdeva noted that the state government hospitals have no special wards ready to treat such patients despite hundreds of heatstroke cases reaching hospitals on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature on Wednesday morning at 35.2 degrees C, which was 8 points more than the season’s average.

Maximum temperature pegged at 43.6 degrees C, 4.8 notches above normal for the season.

According to the Met department, Delhi will have warm night conditions on Wednesday.