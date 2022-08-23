Delhi govt ignored recommendations of expert committee and excise policy: BJP

Continuing its spar of words over “excise policy scam”, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi government had ignored recommendations of an expert committee and the excise policy.

Addressing a press conference BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Delhi Excise Policy says that producers, retailers, and distributors of liquor cannot be the same, however, it was violated.

He was addressing the media along with Lok Sabha member Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma at party headquarters.

He further said that the policy also states that there cannot be common directors or shareholders.

On October 25, 2021, the Delhi excise department had brought some cases of common producers, retailers, and distributors to the notice of the government, but it did not act on it, claimed Trivedi.

Verma said that an expert committee had recommended against promotions to push liquor sales. “But the Delhi government started giving a carton free on every carton sold. The expert committee had also suggested to follow the Karnataka model wherein the government is responsible for wholesale business and it also said no individual can be given more than one license,” added Verma.

(With inputs from IANS)