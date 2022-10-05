Delhi Govt conducting survey of capital’s roads with experts

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government is conducting a survey of the roads of the National Capital with experts and preparing blueprints for making the city roads stronger and safer.

Sisodia, who holds the charge of the Public Works Department (PWD), has approved projects worth Rs 11.36 crore for the strengthening and beautification of five major roads in North and North-West Delhi of 7.78 km length. These roads include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road under the Adarsh Nagar constituency.

Elaborating on the projects, Sisodia said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government is working in a mission mode to strengthen and beautify the roads of Delhi to make them safe and world-class. To ensure this we are getting the roads of the capital assessed by experts so that their blueprints to make the roads stronger and safer can be prepared.”

Along with this, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the officials that during the construction work, all the standards of safety, security and quality should be ensured with commitment.

Sisodia said the government is working in a phased manner to make the roads under the jurisdiction of PWD better by using various advanced technologies.

“As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface, due to which the movement of vehicles has been blocked in many places. In view of this, the work of strengthening all these five roads is being started by the government so that the common people do not have to face problems while commuting,” he said.

“Simultaneously, the strengthening of these roads will improve the interconnectivity from colonies to main roads in many areas including Motinagar, Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh Vidhan Sabha and will save the travel time of the people. After the strengthening of roads, lakhs of people who use them will be benefitted daily,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He directed the officials of PWD to ensure the completion of road strengthening work in the stipulated time.