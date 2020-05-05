A day after allowing the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government has imposed ‘Special Corona Fee’ on alcohol from today, amounting to 70 per cent of the maximum retail price.

“Delhi government is imposing Special corona fee on alcohol sale. It will be 70 per cent of the MRP. The new rates will be imposed from Tuesday morning,” the government said in a statement.

According to officials, the step will help in boosting revenue.

The Delhi government allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes from May 4.

The state government had issued an order allowing state-run alcohol shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing.

According to a government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). There are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

The sale of liquor has been capped at 9 litres and 1 beer case for one customer.

“It is mandatory for all the staff of the liquor shops to wear face covers and gloves. Adequate stock of such face covers & gloves also shall be made available at the shops,” the Delhi government order issued on Sunday night had said.

“All the persons working in the liquor shop shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, both within and outside the shops, during sale of liquor,” the order added.

However, hours after the shutters went up, several alcohol outlets in East Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahdara and Southwest districts were forced to shut as many cases of people flouting Coronavirus social distancing norms emerged.

Opening of liquor shops has become a huge challenge for states as well as the Central government as long queues were seen outside these outlets on Monday morning with social distancing going for a toss.

India had decided to re-open the outlets that were closed when a “total lockdown” began on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.