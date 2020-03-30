In order to provide assistance to the doctors at the forefront of the battle against the deadly novel coronavirus, the Delhi government has decided to provide accommodation to such doctors at Hotel Lalit.

In an order from Sunday which was made public on Monday, the Delhi Health Department said it will be paying for the accommodation to the doctors working in the Lok Nayak and GB Pant Hospitals.

“Doctors working in the Lok Nayak Hospital and G.B. Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty would be provided accommodation at the Hotel Lalit and payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government,” the order said.

In this regard, the New Delhi District Magistrate has been directed to make 100 rooms available at the luxury hotel.

The decision came days after a Mohalla Clinic doctor was tested positive for COVID-19 and ended up infecting his family.

The government said the decision was taken as the doctors are at the frontline of the battle against the deadly virus.