Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at an event celebrated at the Delhi Secretariat.

He paid his tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country.

CM said that it is the day of remembering people who, in the last 73 years of freedom since 1947, made huge sacrifices for the nation on the borders to maintain its sanctity and freedom. While also praising the two crore people of Delhi for their efforts in controlling Corona, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that it is because of the resolve of the people that the Delhi Model of battling Corona is being discussed all over the country and around the world.

At the function, he also announced the provision of oxygen concentrators for regulating the oxygen levels of the patients. Reiterating his stand on strengthening the economy of Delhi, CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has taken and will be taking various steps to get the economy back on track. He said that taking the step further, a job portal was launched, reduced the diesel prices, while resolving the challenges being faced by industrialists. He also assured the people that the subsidies of the Delhi government on electricity, gas, water, etc will continue in the future as well.

Independence Day was celebrated at the Delhi Secretariat today, with the chief guest of the program being Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, and all cabinet ministers of the Delhi government, senior IAS, IPS officers including MLAs attended the program. Besides, the seven Corona warriors, who have risked their lives in the line of helping virus-infected patients, were also special invitees at the event.

We pledge towards building the India of the dreams of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Congratulating the people on Independence Day, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Every year, this day, we celebrate Independence Day, and today is the day of remembering the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, Subhash Chandra Bose, and thousands and lakhs of other freedom fighters who sacrificed a lot for the freedom of the country from Britishers.”

“Today is the day of remembering those people who have struggled all their lives for this freedom. Mahatama Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Shri Jawaharlal Nehru, and many others who sacrificed their careers and families for the freedom of the country. Today is also the day of remembering those people who, in the last 73 years of freedom since 1947, gave huge sacrifices for the nation on the borders to maintain its sanctity and freedom. A few days back, we heard that our 20 soldiers were martyred on the Indo-China border,” he said.

“In the last 73 years, countless soldiers have lost their lives on the borders while protecting our country. Today, when we breathe in the open air and move and live freely, we forget how many soldiers must have lost their lives for the freedom we have today. We remember all those soldiers today, we honor them and salute them. We also realize that all the people who fought the battle for the freedom of the country, they had dreams. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh had also stated that his motive was not only sending foreigners back but also building a country with good education, optimum healthcare, equal rights, respect for farmers, and labourers. And it is our duty to contribute and pledge towards building an India of their dreams,” CM said.