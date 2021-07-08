The Covid-19 pandemic has brought out commendable stories of frontline workers from across the nation. Dr Rashmi Saluja, one such veteran medical professional who was recently awarded for relief effort during the deadly second wave, recalls “I remember, an 85-year-old lady who was a mother of police personnel, and a police officer on deputation from Jharkhand were found to be in critical conditions. They were admitted to these centres, taken care of by the team of medical staff, got relief and saved from the impending danger.”

Asked about the relief work done for the police personnel during the pandemic, Dr Saluja, Adviser, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital, tells IANSlife, “During COVID times when there were shortage of beds, medical facilities and oxygen cylinders, the police along with the help of medical staff established three medical centres — Shahadra, Rohini and Hamdard in Delhi. These centres were established aiming to provide relief to the patients. These centres had almost 200 beds. They provided all possible care to stabilise the patients and only in extreme conditions they were shifted to hospitals. These centres were very active having all COVID related medicines, oxygen cylinders and round the clock services. During the demanding time of COVID, the selfless work of police in sync with the medical staff has been highly commendable.”

Central to the relief work at the Delhi Police COVID Centres in Rohini, Shahdara and Hamdard Nagar — for which doctors were arranged by teams of Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital and Hamdard National Foundation, Dr Saluja has received a commendation letter from the former Commissioner of Delhi Police.

“We are glad to have been of service to our country’s police forces and their families during COVID times. The police personnel put their lives at risk for our safety. So, this was our way of saying a big ‘thank you’.”

The second strain of COVID-19 has been devastating wherein the relief work provided by different organisations has been commendable.

According to Dr Saluja, who is also the Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd: In Rohini, 75 beds; in Shahadra, 45 beds and in Hamdard, around 65 beds were available. “The selfless relief services provided to the patients were splendid. Most importantly, it was provided when people were in dire need of it.”

Speaking on the good humanitarian work done by the organisations, Chinmoy Biswal, spokesperson of Delhi Police shares, “These centres provided services to 125 police personnel and their families, along with critical care to 47 patients who were referred to other bigger hospitals.”

Adding, Biswal says: “Their noble initiative became an immediate success due to the wholehearted cooperation of these institutions. Their selfless and noble contribution has earned the enduring gratitude and respect of the entire Delhi Police family and has inspired us to continue working for the residents of the city with renewed vigour and dedication in these difficult times.”