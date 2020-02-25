An accused in the Pulwama attack conspiracy was granted bail by a Delhi court after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) failed to file the charge sheet.

Parveen Singh, a special NIA judge, in an order pronounced on February 18, observed that accused Yusuf Chopan is entitled to statutory bail.

Chopan’s counsel apprised the court that his client is in custody since the last 180 days and the time for filing charge sheet has elapsed.

Court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount. He has also been asked to join the investigation as and when called.

Court also directed him not to commit any similar offence, tamper with evidence, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

In a horrible terror attack on a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, 40 personnel were dead on February 14, 2019.

An SUV carrying explosives rammed the convoy at Awantipora’s Goripura killing the personnel.

Terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed the responsibility of the attack.