Delhi Congress demands CAG audit of finances of power distribution companies

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday demanded a CAG audit of the finances of the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) for allegedly fleecing the consumers of Delhi by imposing various surcharges.

The demand of the Delhi Congress president came a day after it staged protests in various parts of the city against the Arvind Kejriwal government over Power Purchase Agreement Charge (PPAC).

Attacking the AAP government in Delhi, Yadav said, “Kejriwal government’s claim of providing subsidy to the consumers was exposed as till date, the consumers were provided power subsidy to the tune of Rs 1,1743 while Rs 37,607 crore were looted from them in the same duration on various surcharge accounts.”

Advertisement

“Kejriwal had promised to conduct an audit of the finances of the three private power distribution companies through the CAG. But after the initial euphoria, nothing was heard of it as even he does not want a CAG audit of the accounts of the DISCOMs. Instead he has allowed the power distribution companies to have a free run by inflicting arbitrary monetary burden on the power consumers,” he said.

Referring to the previous Congress government in Delhi, Yadav said, “When Congress was in power in Delhi, average per unit cost of power was Rs 5, which has gone upto Rs 10 now. Instead of halving the per unit rate of power to Rs 2.50, the latest hike has put a heavy burden on all types of consumers, including small shopkeepers and traders, and common households.”

The Delhi Congress chief stated that the party has always stood for the welfare of the people, and it will mount a series of agitations to force the power companies to roll back the tariff charged under the PPAC.