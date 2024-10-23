Delhi Congress demands Atishi’s resignation over pollution

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday demanded resignation of Chief Minister Atishi claiming that the government has failed to curb pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had shown his incompetence to tackle the issue and was “beating around the bush” on the same, adding that Atishi too has failed to tackle the pollution issue.

“Atishi, like Kejriwal, has no idea on how to control pollution and she has become an expert in shifting the blame of her government’s failures to others, including the neighboring states. She has lost the faith and trust of the people and should tender her resignation as CM,” the Congress leader said.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged that it was strange that Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to neighboring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan not to send diesel buses to Delhi.

Similarly, Atishi has been blaming stubble burning in other states for Delhi’s pollution, but not Punjab, he added.

Yadav added that both the AAP and the BJP have been in a constant war of words but none is interested in finding a lasting solution on the issue.