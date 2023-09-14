Delhi CM to announce action plan on winter pollution on October 1

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday informed that the city government

will prepare a Winter Action Plan based on 15 focus points to deal with the problem of winter pollution.

Rai held a joint meeting with all the 28 departments concerned, at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the Winter Action Plan.

Addressing a press conference held at the Delhi Secretariat after the meeting, the Delhi Environment Minister said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce the Winter Action Plan on October 1.

“This year’s Winter Action Plan includes focus points such as Hotspots, vehicle and dust pollution, stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution, upgrade of green war room, green app and dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states,” Rai said.

Departments have been assigned different responsibilities on 15 focus points regarding the Winter Action Plan, he said.

“Orders have been given to submit a detailed action plan under the Winter Action Plan to the Environment Department by September 25,” Rai said.

He said the Winter Action Plan will be prepared according to the reports and suggestions submitted by the departments.

Separate action plans will be made for 13 hotspots to reduce pollution, Rai said.