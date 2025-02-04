Delhi CM Atishi, Bidhuri’s son booked for violation of MCC

On the eve of voting for the Delhi Assembly elections, FIRs have been registered against Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Bidhuri, BJP’s Kalkaji nominee Ramesh Bidhur’s son, for the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Atishi, who is also the AAP nominee from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, was found at Fateh Singh Marg with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles during the silence period. She was asked to vacate the area with a case registered against her at the Govindpuri Police Station under several sections.

“On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to MCC. On a complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS and 126 of Representation of People Act was registered at police station Govindpuri,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) posted on X.

The FIR against Manish Bidhuri was followed by Atishi’s post on X about him roaming in the constituency during the silent period.

Replying to this post, DCP South East Delhi tweets, “In this matter, taking cognizance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri and Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, legal case under section 126 Representation of People Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri.”

The enforcement of the MCC has become a crucial issue. These incidents are likely to fuel political tensions between the AAP and the BJP in the capital.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi CEO stated that after the enforcement of the MCC, a total of 7,499 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, out of which 7,467 have been successfully resolved.