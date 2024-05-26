Delhi children’s hospital fire tragedy: PM announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire tragedy at a hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar that claimed the lives of seven newborns.

In a post on X, the PMO said, “In the wake of the fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi, the Prime Minister has announced that an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to each of those injured.”

Earlier, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”

Following the death of seven newborn babies at the Delhi hospital, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the incident while a probe has also been initiated, an official said.

“The Commission has taken cognizance of the incident of fire in a hospital in Vivek Vihar area in Delhi and the death of newborn babies. A team of CrPC @NCPCR_ will visit the hospital today to investigate the incident. Official information will be shared after the team’s visit,” said Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR Chief on X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a fire at Baby Care New Born Hospital was received at Vivek Vihar police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the fire was found in the hospital and its adjacent building.

“In the hospital, there were 12 newborn babies admitted and one was already dead before the fire incident. All the 12 newborn babies were rescued from the hospital with the help of other people and shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU Hospital, for treatment,” said the DCP.

The DCP said fire tenders also reached the spot and doused the flames.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Chief Atul Garg said that seven children were declared dead at the hospital while five newly born babies are undergoing treatment.

“All 7 dead bodies have been further shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem. Appropriate legal action is being taken against the owner of the hospital namely Naveen Kichi, a resident of Bhairon Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi,” said the DCP.