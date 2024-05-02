Delhi CEO launches ‘Sankalp Patra’ initiative to boost turnout

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Thursday launched an innovative initiative called the “Sankalp Patra” to boost electoral participation.

As part of this initiative, schools in Delhi will distribute pledge letters to parents through students, encouraging them to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Office of the CEO said, “These pledge letters will serve as a moral impetus, urging parents to cast their votes. The timely distribution and collection of signed pledge letters will be facilitated by school authorities, ensuring widespread participation. This initiative aims at motivating approximately 50 lakh parents as voters to cast their votes as a promise to their children.”

“With approximately 25-28 lakh students enrolled in over 5,000 schools across Delhi, the Sankalp Patra initiative is poised to make a significant impact on electoral participation and democratic consciousness,” it said.

Highlighting the initiative, the CEO of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy, reiterated the profound significance of school students as the torchbearers of the nation’s future.

Emphasising the need to impart the values of a vibrant democracy, he underscored the role of elections in shaping the destiny of the nation.

Commending the proactive engagement of students in initiatives such as curbing the use of firecrackers during Diwali, Krishnamurthy highlighted the potential of students as catalysts for change within their families and communities.

The CEO held a meeting with the Director of Education, Delhi, the Director of Education, New Delhi Municipal Council, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to advance this idea. The initiative has been rolled out with the support and collaboration of these departments.

Krishnamurthy urged all stakeholders, including students, parents, and educators, to actively participate in these initiatives and uphold the sanctity of the democratic process.

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled for 25th May.