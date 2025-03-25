Budget places emphasis on Delhi’s youth & future generations: Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday hailed the national capital’s budget presented for the year 2025-26, saying it places a strong emphasis on Delhi’s youth and future generations.

He pointed out that several innovative initiatives have been introduced for education, such as CM Shri Schools, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission, Rashtraniti, and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Language Labs.

The education minister said to further strengthen the education sector, Rs 19,291 crore has been allocated for the year 2025-26, which is 18 per cent higher than the previous AAP government’s 2024-25 budget.

He said the budget is rooted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and is the first step toward bringing the “Viksit Delhi – Sankalp Patra 2025” to life.

He said in just 33 days of governance, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi government have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore to government spending, which is 31 per cent more than last year’s budget.

In the budget, Rs 100 crore has been proposed to open 60 new CM Shri Schools on the lines of PM Shri Schools from the upcoming session 2025-26, which will be fully compliant with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and implement the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSC) 2023.

A provision of Rs 21 crore is there to launch Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission under which professional guidance will be provided to students preparing for JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET examinations.

‘Rashtraneeti’ programme is being launched involving students from KG to class 12 of the government of Delhi with the aim to provide practical knowledge of governance, democracy, active citizenship and policy making.

Meanwhile, Sood noted that the key focus of the budget is the significant increase in capital expenditure, with Rs 28,000 crore dedicated to building productive assets such as roads, bridges, flyovers, public transport, electricity infrastructure, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring a stronger foundation for Delhi’s future.