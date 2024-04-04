Delhi BJP to celebrate cultural festivity from April 5 to 23

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday announced that the party’s city unit will celebrate cultural festivity from April 5 to 23.

Talking about the cultural festivity, Sachdeva said, “Through this special cultural festival, we will connect new people with the BJP.’’

“We will also discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives for a developed India at every doorstep,” the Delhi BJP chief added.

According to the schedule of the cultural festivity released by the Delhi BJP, on 5th April Nishadraj Jayanti will be celebrated. The main program will be organized by the party’s OBC Morcha.

The next day, which marks the foundation day of the BJP, pictures of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee will be garlanded at every booth and workers will be hoisting party flags at every home.

Among others, on 23rd April, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, BJP workers across Delhi will organize melodious recitations of the Sundarkand at every booth.

It may be mentioned that in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi.