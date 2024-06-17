Delhi BJP steps up protest over water shortage

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit out at Water Minister Atishi alleging that instead of ensuring water supply in the city, she is busy playing blame games and accusing the saffron party over water leakages.

The saffron party leaders and workers led by the Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday held protests at many major locations across the city against the water crisis, allegedly caused by the negligence of the Delhi government.

Sachdeva addressing a protest staged at Geeta Colony, in the Krishna Nagar assembly claimed that the saffron party has not only said, but also proved that Arvind Kejriwal and his government are solely responsible for Delhiites not getting water at present.

Advertisement

He alleged that Aam Aadmi Party legislators have turned water supply into a business, regardless of whether the people of Delhi get water or not, by sheltering tanker mafias.

Sachdeva further said that if water theft and leakage are curbed in the city, every resident will get sufficient water.

He further hit out at the AAP MLAs, alleging that they have no sympathy for the people of Delhi, and only cared for alleged earnings, and added saying that the BJP will continue its struggle until every drop of water is accounted for.

Similarly, addressing the protest at the Jal Board office in Mukherjee Nagar, BJP MP elect Manoj Tiwari alleged that all departments of the Delhi government are mired in corruption, with the Jal Board being the epicenter.

The BJP leader assured that the party and its workers will continue to fight for justice for the people of Delhi.

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who was at the protest in Khanpur, said that Kejriwal has done nothing to ensure water supply despite being in power for consecutive terms, despite making promises that he will provide 24- hour water from taps.

He claimed that the Delhi CM had promised to bring 150 MGD of water from Muradnagar through pipelines, but that has not been done.

Bidhuri further hit out at the AAP government, saying that they have not built a single water treatment plant in the past 10 years.

At the protest in Moti Nagar, New Delhi MP elect Bansuri Swaraj took a dig at the Delhi government saying that it lacks the ‘will,’ which is why people of Delhi are suffering for water while their legislators are busy trading water, she alleged.

She claimed that the crumbling pipelines and the decade- long AAP government have forced Delhiites to take to the streets for water.

Swaraj further said that Water Minister Atishi should address the shortcomings in water availability on the ground, instead of holding press conferences.

Addressing the protest at Sangam Park Lal Bagh, BJP leader and Chandni Chowk MP elect Praveen Khandelwal said that the water issue in Delhi is not new, and therefore Delhi CM should explain what the government has done in the past 10 years about the problem.