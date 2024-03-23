Delhi BJP stages protest against AAP Govt

The Delhi unit of the BJP staged a protest here on Saturday against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of corruption and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in (ED) in the liquor policy case.

The BJP workers under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva held the demonstration near the Rajghat.

Addressing the party workers, Sachdeva said: “Delhi’s conscience is now awakened. Today the people of Delhi understand that Kejriwal has committed a scam, that’s why he is in custody.”

He further said: “The people of Delhi have made up their minds to make the BJP candidates victorious on all seven seats of Delhi, and have taken the pledge to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time, and in 2025, the BJP government will be formed in Delhi too, after which the double-engine government will ensure all-round development of Delhi.”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said: “Today, the people of Delhi are happy. After all, why should anyone be sad about Kejriwal’s arrest, who started making Delhi a city of alcohol, who did not make a ration card for any poor person in Delhi, did not give housing to the poor, and kept Ayushman Yojana away from them.”

“Today, the people of Delhi are happy, and those women who were protesting against opening liquor shops are now celebrating Holi in Delhi,” he added.

Before the protest, under the leadership of Sachdeva, a party delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his Samadhi and offered floral tributes. They pledged to raise their voice against “corruption and continue the struggle against corruption.”