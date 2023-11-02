Delhi BJP protests against AAP govt, says Kejriwal running away from ED probe

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday protested against the AAP government demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

The demonstration was held under the leadership of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva outside the Rajghat here, in the presence of several MPs, including Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, party MLAs and workers.

Demanding the resignation of Kejriwal, they raised slogans of “Kejriwal tell the truth, open your mouth on liquor scam,” and “In Kejriwal’s dirty game, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail”.

“Arvind Kejriwal did not appear before the ED today because he is running away from the investigation, but for how long will he run. He will have to pay for his misdeeds,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Attacking the chief minister, he said, “All the deceitful claims that Kejriwal had come up with proved to be hollow. The people of Delhi now want Kejriwal’s resignation and will take it.”

“The issue of Rs 338 crore that came to light on the day the Supreme Court cancelled the bail plea of Manish Sisodia is a part of this entire scam. Now it is clear that the liquor mafia was given the opportunity to earn Rs 591 crore by increasing the percentage. By doing this, Delhi revenue got a profit of just Rs 70 crore. In this way, the leaders of AAP filled their pockets under this policy,” added Sachdeva.