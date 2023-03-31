Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train service from 1 April

The Vande Bharat train between Delhi and Bhopal will start operating from 1 April.

With the operation of the semi-high speed train, the journey between the two cities will be covered in 6 hours. The distance between Ranchi and Patna is approximately 340 km. It is being claimed in the media report that the operation of the train is likely to start on 25 April.

It will go to Patna via Ranchi, Tatisilve, BIT Mesra, Barkakana and Hazaribagh. This train will leave Ranchi at 7:30 am and reach Patna at 2 pm. It will leave Patna at 3:30 pm and reach Ranchi at 10:30 pm. According to the information, the Vande Bharat train will also run 6 days a week between Patna and Ranchi. This will be the first Vande Bharat train from Jharkhand.

Railway officials have been asked to make preparations to operate the Vande Bharat train between Ranchi and Patna. Along with this, loco pilots and crew members are also being given the training to run the Vande Bharat train. An official of the ministry said that almost an agreement has been reached on running Vande Bharat between Ranchi and Patna. The maintenance of the train will be done at Hatia yard.

The government is preparing to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains in the country. Jharkhand can get three such trains. Vande Bharat trains are likely to run between Ranchi and Howrah instead of the Shatabdi Express.