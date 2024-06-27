CBI apprehends two from Patna in NEET- UG case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET- UG exam, on Thursday arrested two individuals from Bihar’s Patna, sources said.

These are first arrests made by the federal probe agency in the NEET- UG alleged paper leak matter.

According to the sources, the two accused allegedly provided safe space to the aspirants prior to the exam who were also aided to prepare for the exam.

The two operated in Patna, the sources said, adding that both were also produced before a court by the central investigating agency.

It was on Sunday that the probe agency had registered a criminal case against the alleged irregularities in the NEET- 2024 examination based on a written complaint from the Director of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The FIR mentions certain isolated incidents that occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam, held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centres across 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, while over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

The education ministry has requested the central probe agency to conduct a comprehensive probe into the entire gamut of alleged irregularities, including conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, breach of trust, and destruction of evidence by candidates, institutes, and middlemen including attempted irregularities.