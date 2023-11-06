Delegation attending tribal youth exchange programme calls on Prez

A youth delegation from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

The youth are in Delhi under the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme being organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for the youth of most affected areas by Left Wing Extremism.

Addressing the members of the delegation, the President advised them to have full faith in the country’s constitution and democracy.

She said that our democratic system provides equal opportunities to everyone. They just have to make their way with hard work and dedication. She stated that their future is bright. She stressed that development can never be achieved through violence.

The President said that the government is striving for the all-round development of the country and all the citizens. It is committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone without any discrimination.

Even in the remotest areas, the government is building amenities like roads, communication, education and health facilities for development of all. Many ITIs and Skill Development Centres have been established to enhance the vocational skills of the youth and provide them employment opportunities, she added.

The President said that education is the foundation of individual and community development. She urged them to understand the importance of education and also make others aware about the importance of education. She advised them to get inspirations from our ancestors and strengthen India by imbibing their values and ideals.