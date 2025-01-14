Defence Secy visits INS Rajali to review operational preparedness

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday visited INS Rajali, the Indian Navy’s Naval Air Station, situated near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

During his visit, he thoroughly inspected the station’s various operational facilities and was briefed on the high volume of operations conducted at the station. He was also informed about its advanced capabilities in meeting the evolving security requirements of India.

The visit highlighted INS Rajali’s cutting-edge infrastructure and its crucial role in maritime surveillance and combat readiness. The station’s strategic significance in safeguarding India’s maritime interests, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), was underscored.

Commodore Kapil Mehta, the Commanding Officer of INS Rajali, briefed the Defence Secretary on the station’s operational preparedness, emphasizing its contribution to maintaining maritime security in the IOR. Later, Singh interacted with the personnel stationed at INS Rajali, commending their dedication and vital role in securing India’s maritime borders.

The Defence Secretary further stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of combat readiness and operational vigilance, particularly in light of the dynamic geopolitical challenges in the IOR. His visit underscored the critical need for continuous preparedness to ensure the protection of national maritime interests.