Jharkhand Government to Review Land Acquisition for Adani Power Plant

The Jharkhand government has decided to review the land acquisition process for the Adani Power Plant in Santhal Pargana.

This decision was made after strong opposition and allegations of irregularities were raised in the state assembly. A committee, led by the Chief Secretary, will investigate whether the land acquisition violated the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act and other legal provisions.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi raised this issue in the assembly, claiming that there were serious irregularities in the land acquisition for the power plant. He alleged that the initial compensation was set at ₹25-26 lakh per acre, but it was later reduced to ₹3.25 lakh per acre and then revised to ₹12.5 lakh per acre. He said this was unfair to farmers and called for an impartial review.

Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav supported Marandi’s claims but also criticized the previous Raghubar Das-led BJP government. He alleged that the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and Jharkhand’s laws were ignored to benefit Adani. He further stated that the SPT Act prohibits transferring land in Santhal Pargana to private companies, meaning the acquisition could be illegal. He demanded strict action if any violations were found.

Yadav also accused the government of violating the 2012 Jharkhand State Energy Policy, which mandates that power plants in the state must provide 25% of their electricity to Jharkhand. However, he alleged that the entire power supply from the Adani plant is being sent to Bangladesh. He also questioned why the company initially planned to use Australian coal but is now sourcing it from Bengal and other states, potentially violating environmental regulations.

Minister Deepak Birua, responding on behalf of the government, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue. He assured that the committee, led by the Chief Secretary, would conduct a thorough investigation. If any irregularities are found, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

Opposition parties have demanded that legal experts and public representatives be included in the committee to ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

Now, all eyes are on the government’s review. If irregularities in land acquisition are confirmed, this issue could become a major political controversy in Jharkhand. The next steps from the government are eagerly awaited.